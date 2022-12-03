World Cup lights up to show support for hospitalised Pele

Doha's Aspire Tower is lit up with an image of Pele in his legendary number 10 shirt

Doha (AFP) – World Cup host nation Qatar showed its support for Pele on Saturday, lighting up buildings with a "Get well soon" message for the Brazil football great.

The Lusail Stadium in Doha, which will host the World Cup final on December 18, and the Aspire Tower next to the Khalifa Stadium, were adorned with pictures of Pele in his famous number 10 shirt.

On the Corniche, the Qatari capital's seafront promenade, the dozens of drones that come alive each night drew a Brazil shirt with Pele's name and number 10 on the back.

Pele was admitted to hospital in Sao Paulo earlier this week for what doctors said was a "re-evaluation" of the chemotherapy he has been undergoing since surgery to remove a colon tumour in September last year.

Players in Qatar have expressed concerns for the health of the three-time World Cup winner, who is now 82.

France striker Kylian Mbappe on Saturday tweeted: "Pray for the King."

England captain Harry Kane offered his support for Pele at a press conference ahead of his team's last-16 tie against Senegal.

"We send our best wishes to him and obviously all his family as well," said Kane. "He is an inspiration amongst our game and an incredible footballer and incredible person. We wish him well."

Doctors treating Pele said Friday that he was being treated with antibiotics.

Pele has taken to Instagram to thank well-wishers for their show of support.

"It's always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!"

