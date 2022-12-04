French ex F1 driver Patrick Tambay dies at 73

Patrick Tambay at the wheel of a Renault in 1983

Paris (AFP) – French ex Formula One driver Patrick Tambay, who won two Grand Prix for Ferrari in the 1980s, has died after a long illness at the age of 73, his family announced on Sunday.

Advertising Read more

Tambay, who had been suffering from Parkinson's Disease, had spells with the Theodore, McLaren and Renault teams.

But it was during his time with Ferrari that he notched up his two career wins.

The first came at Hockenheim in 1982, followed up by a win on the iconic Italian constructor's home turf at Imola the following season.

Tragedy was behind his arrival at Ferrari as he replaced Gilles Villeneuve after his friend's fatal accident in the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix.

Tambay was godfather to Villeneuve's son, Jacques, who won the 1997 world title.

The Paris-born Tambay started in 123 Grand Prix, and retired in 1986 with five pole positions to his name and a highest world championship placing of fourth in 1983.

© 2022 AFP