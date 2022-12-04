Last-gasp Castres bounce back to edge Pau in Top 14

Fijian wing Filipo Nakosi (R) scored the opening try for Castres in their 26-22 win over Pau

Paris (AFP) – A last minute try from Fiji centre Vilimoni Botitu gave Castres a nail-biting 26-22 victory over fellow strugglers Pau in the Top 14's early match on Sunday.

Castres, beaten in last season's final by Montpellier, went into the game on the back of a 53-7 thrashing at La Rochelle last weekend but settled quickly as they took an early lead through a Benjamin Urdapilleta penalty.

Zach Henry quickly levelled for Pau before Filipo Nakosi, another of Castres' Fijian flyers, intercepted and ran in the opening try.

Former Wallaby Jack Maddocks hit back with a try for Pau in the 23rd minute which Henry converted to tie the scores up at 10-10.

Turning around at 13-13, Pau, with former Wasps scrumhalf Dan Robson in the starting line-up for the first time, appeared to take a grip on the game early in the second period.

A Henry penalty put them back ahead before flanker Reece Hewat thought he had touched down for their second try.

The try was ruled, out, however after video evidence suggested the Queenslander was offside.

The two sides traded penalties but it was Pau who led 22-19 going into the final minute of the game. That was the cue for Botitu to tuck the ball under his arm and crash through for the match-winning score.

Castres move up one place to eleventh in the table, trading places with Pau who took a defensive bonus point from the game.

In Sunday's late game, Racing 92 can go second if they win away at a resurgent Toulon.

Racing are currently nine points behind Toulouse who thumped Perpignan 34-13 on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Toulon, who are still without South Africa wing Cheslin Kolbe, are ninth but victory would take them into the top five.

Stade Francais moved second, one point ahead of Racing, with an impressive 27-14 win over La Rochelle who slipped to third.

Sunday also saw wins for Clermont, Bordeaux-Begles and Bayonne.

