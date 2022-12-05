Labbadia back at struggling Stuttgart

Berlin (AFP) – Bruno Labbadia has rejoined VfB Stuttgart hoping to keep the Bundesliga strugglers in the German top flight.

The 56-year-old former Bayern Munich striker was in charge at VfB between 2010-2013 and has also overseen Bayer Leverkusen, Hamburg, Wolfsburg and most recently Hertha Berlin.

"Everyone knows VfB are not just another club to me. I spent a very important period of my coaching career in Stuttgart for almost three years and now I'd like to contribute to VfB staying in the Bundesliga," Labbadia said.

Stuttgart are 16th in the Bundesliga with only three wins so far this season.

After an opening nine games without a win Stuttgart fired their American manager Pellegrino Matarazzo in October.

Interim boss Michael Wimmer had now stepped aside for Labbadia who signed a three-year deal.

