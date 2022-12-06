Morocco players celebrate with Palestinian flag after Spain upset

Doha (AFP) – Morocco's players unfurled a Palestinian flag during their on-pitch celebrations after the team's stunning World Cup upset victory against Spain on Tuesday.

The Palestinian flag -- which has been fluttering widely across Qatar during the finals -- was seen being held aloft by Moroccan players following the dramatic penalty shoot-out win over the Spaniards.

FIFA regulations prohibit the display of banners, flags and fliers that are deemed to be "political, offensive and/or discriminatory nature." In the past, football's governing bodies have issued fines for displays of the Palestinian flag inside stadia.

Morocco's players also displayed the Palestinian flag after the team's win against Canada during the group stage last week.

World Cup host Qatar has no relations with Israel and remains a supporter of the decades-long Palestinian cause for statehood.

Israel has occupied the Palestinian territories of east Jerusalem and the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War fought with Arab nations.

About 250,000 Palestinians live in Qatar which has a population of around 2.9 million, most of them foreigners.

