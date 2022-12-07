England can't obsess over hotshot Mbappe at World Cup: Walker

Doha (AFP) – England full-back Kyle Walker says his team cannot afford to obsess about France's free-scoring Kylian Mbappe ahead of Saturday's World Cup quarter-final.

Right-back Walker is likely to be directly up against Mbappe, who is the tournament's top scorer so far with five goals.

"I know he's a top player but we're not playing tennis. It's not a solo sport, it's a team game," the Manchester City defender said on Wednesday.

"We know he's a great player and that's why he's the focus of all questions. But let's not forget (Olivier) Giroud, who has scored countless (goals), (Ousmane) Dembele, for me just as good on the other wing."

Walker has come up against Mbappe for Manchester City in the Champions League and said the lesson was not to over-focus on the 23-year-old.

"When we played Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, we were not just thinking of Mbappe and it's going to be the same on Saturday. Yes he's a tool in their armoury -- and a very good one -- but you can't underestimate their other players," he said.

