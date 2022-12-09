Creevy red-card allows Montpellier to defeat London Irish in European opener

On the run: Montpellier's South African scrum-half Cobus Reinach in action against London Irish on Friday

Paris (AFP) – Montpellier recovered from a 24-6 deficit to defeat 14-man London Irish 32-27 on the opening night of the European Champions Cup on Friday.

The French Top 14 champions took full advantage of Irish's Argentine hooker Agustin Creevy being red-carded late in the first half for a high tackle on Anthony Bouthier.

Montpellier went on to score four tries through Thomas Darmon (2), Cobus Reinach and Alexandre Becognee with Louis Carbonel adding three conversions and two penalties.

Juan Martin Gonzalez scored two tries for Irish with Lucio Cinti also crossing.

Paddy Jackson, who played in the 2012 final with Ulster, kicked a penalty and three conversions. Rory Jennings also added a late penalty.

Creevy had played a key part in one of Gonzalez's tries with a neat offload, but moments later he was sent off for a high tackle on Bouthier.

The Montpellier full-back left the field for a head injury assessment.

