Amid protests, Peru's new leader swears in cabinet

Peru's new President, Dina Boluarte (C), poses for a picture with her newly appointed cabinet ministers after the swearing-in ceremony at the Palace of Government in Lima on December 10, 2022

Lima (AFP) – Peru's new leader Dina Boluarte unveiled a new cabinet Saturday as street protests pressed on seeking new elections after Pedro Castillo's removal as president.

Advertising Read more

Boluarte, Peru's first woman president and who was vice president under Castillo in his leftist government, oversaw a ceremony in which 19 ministers -- eight of them are women -- took the oath of office at the presidential palace.

The new cabinet comprises people seen as technicians who are politically independent rather than partisan. Her new chief of staff is a former prosecutor who specialized in corruption cases.

A big protest seeking new elections and protesting the ouster of Castillo was planned in Lima in the evening -- but only after Saturday's World Cup semifinal matches.

Boluarte, a 60-year-old lawyer, has said she will serve out Castillo's term through July 2026 but on Friday she did rule out holding an early presidential vote.

This is a key demand of street protesters who have been blocking roads and burning tires across this country with a record of political upheaval and instability.

Boluarte was hastily sworn in as Peru's first woman president on Wednesday hours after Castillo, who faced a series of corruption probes into himself and his family, was ousted in an impeachment vote by congress.

'A usurper'

Castillo had tried to head off that vote -- the third against him since he took office 18 months ago -- by trying to dissolve the legislature and announcing he would rule by decree. But lawmakers voted to fire him anyway.

Supporters of Peruvian former President Pedro Castillo clash with riot police during a demonstration demanding his release and the closure of the Peruvian Congress in Lima on December 9, 2022 © ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP

The prosecution accuses the left-wing rural teacher of rebellion and conspiracy, and a high court ordered him held for seven days in preliminary detention.

Castillo was taken into custody by his own security people Wednesday after his failed decree as he headed to the embassy of Mexico to seek political asylum. On Thursday, he was placed in preventive detention.

The charges against Castillo carry a jail term of between 10 and 20 years.

Boluarte had been negotiating for three days with conservative parties that dominate congress. Her leftist allies have refused to take part after the ouster and arrest of Castillo.

Her stated decision to serve out his term until July 2026 has run into headwinds.

The demands of protesters for new elections stem from fierce rejection of congress. A poll released in November said 86 percent of those questioned disapprove of the legislature.

"Dina Boluarte does not represent us because she is a usurper. We did not elect her," said Maria Tolentino, a homemaker who took part in protests Friday in Lima.

Police have cancelled vacation and personal leave to deal with the unrest.

Prosecutors are questioning Castillo's former ministers as part of the probe into the rebellion charges.

Many roads remained blocked in the south of the country, where Castillo enjoys wide support, including the Pan-American Highway, leaving dozens of buses and cargo trucks stranded.

Hundreds of people marched through the streets of the capital Lima on Friday for the second day, demanding Castillo's release. On Thursday, police fired tear gas and clashed with hundreds of his supporters.

Students, workers and left-wing political parties have announced a protest in Lima on Saturday beginning at 2100 GMT (4:00 pm local), after the end of the day's FIFA World Cup quarter-final matches in Qatar.

© 2022 AFP