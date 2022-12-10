Kishan double ton helps India crush Bangladesh by 227 runs

India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the third and final ODI in Chittagong on Saturday

Chittagong (Bangladesh) (AFP) – Opener Ishan Kishan hit the fastest-ever double century in one-day internationals in just 126 balls to set up a 227-run consolation win for India in the third match against Bangladesh on Saturday.

The left-handed Kishan, who made the team in the absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma, powered India to 409-8 with his 210 off 131 balls including 24 fours and 10 sixes.

He and Virat Kohli, who made 113, put on 290 runs for the second wicket -- the seventh-highest partnership in ODI history.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 182 in 34 overs but won the series 2-1 after their opening two victories in Dhaka.

India's 409 was their fourth-highest ODI score and the highest-ever total against Bangladesh by any team.

Kishan raised his maiden ODI hundred with a four as he let out a scream, and kept up the charge to convert into a double ton off Mustafizur Rahman as he and Kohli danced in the field.

Kishan is only the fourth Indian batsman to score an ODI double ton after Rohit -- who has done so three times -- Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

India lost Shikhar Dhawan for three in the fifth over after being invited to bat first, but Kishan hit back with a string of boundaries and took control of the innings with Kohli.

Kohli was dropped on one by skipper Liton Das, who spilled an easy catch at short mid-wicket, and soon got into his groove but remained happy to play second fiddle to the attacking Kishan.

Kishan finally fell to a well-judged catch in the deep by Liton off Taskin Ahmed as he walked back to a standing ovation.

Star batsman and former captain Kohli hit Ebadot Hossain for six to register his first ODI century since August 2019 off 85 balls.

It took his century count in all three formats to 72, surpassing former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting.

Tendulkar remains top with 100 international tons in a stellar career that ended in 2013.

India lost quick wickets including stand-in skipper K.L. Rahul for eight and Kohli in the space of three balls, but Washington Sundar's quickfire 37 led the visitors past 400.

In reply, Bangladesh kept losing wickets including Liton out for 29 and Mushfiqur Rahim bowled, for seven, by left-arm spinner Axar Patel.

Shakib Al Hasan attempted to put up some resistance with his knock of 43 before left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav bowled him as Bangladesh lost half their side for 124.

The rest of the batting fell flat as pace bowler Shardul Thakur struck twice -- including the key wickets of Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz -- in the space of four balls across his two overs.

Thakur took three wickets while Axar and tearaway quick Umran Malik took two each.

The two teams will play two Tests with the series starting in Chittagong on December 14.

