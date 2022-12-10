Magisterial Odermatt wins Val D'Isere giant slalom

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt was in a class of his own as he won the men's World Cup giant slalom at Val D'Isere

Val-d'Isère (France) (AFP) – Switzerland's world number one Marco Odermatt produced a masterclass of skiing to win the men's World Cup giant slalom at Val D'Isere on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Olympic champion was in a class of his own confirming his dominance of the first leg in the second run, for a combine time of 2min 03.62sec.

Second-placed Manuel Feller of Austria was 1.40 seconds slower than the Swiss whilst Slovenia's Zan Kranjec finished third, 2.05sec adrift.

Odermatt added this win to his victory in the same discipline at Solden, Austria.

He has finished in the top three in all World Cup six races he has competed in thus far this term to lead the overall and discipline standings.

