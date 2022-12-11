Quarterback Caleb Williams wins Heisman as top college football player

University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams speaks to reporters before he was announced as the winner of the 2022 Heisman Trophy

New York (AFP) – University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday as 2022's most outstanding collegiate American football player.

The second-year signal-caller beat three other finalists, all starting quarterbacks whose teams reached the College Football Playoff (CFP).

USC didn't make it the CFP -- the Trojans' hopes dashed by a loss to the University of Utah in the Pac-12 Conference championship game.

Despite that season-ending disappointment, Williams's dazzling campaign was enough to earn a convincing victory in the Heisman vote.

He received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 total points. Texas Christian University senior quarterback Max Duggan was the runner-up (188 first-place votes, 1,420 points).

Ohio State junior quarterback C.J. Stroud (37, 539) was third, followed by Georgia senior quarterback Stetson Bennett (36, 349).

"I may be standing here today, but y'all get to go to the College Football Playoffs. Guess you can't win them all," Williams said, sparking laughter as he accepted the award at Lincoln Center.

Quarterbacks have now won 19 of the past 22 Heismans.

Williams is USC's first Heisman Trophy winner since Matt Leinart in 2004.

In 13 games this season, Williams threw for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns and rushed for 372 yards with 10 rushing touchdowns.

He threw just four interceptions, displaying an exciting ability to escape trouble with an unexpected pass or electrifying run.

USC started 8-0 for the first time since 2006 and defeated both Los Angeles rival UCLA and Notre Dame in the same season for the first time since 2016.

Williams, who turned 20 in November, was key to that success, and is expected to have the Trojans contending again next year.

