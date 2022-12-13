Rummenigge in think tank to review German World Cup flop

Berlin (AFP) – The German Football Association (DFB) on Tuesday announced a think tank of former internationals, including Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Matthias Sammer, to help restore the country's fortunes after a dismal performance at the World Cup in Qatar.

Rudi Voller, Oliver Kahn and Oliver Mintzlaff will also participate in the group which has been tasked with helping Germany to prepare for Euro 2024, which it will organise in 18 months, said DFB President Bernd Neuendorf.

Germany have struggled on the international stage since winning the World Cup in 2014, winning just three of their last 11 matches at a major tournament.

They failed to get out of the group stage at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and suffered the same fate in Qatar where they lost to Japan, drew with Spain and won their final match against Costa Rica.

Coach Hansi Flick has been confirmed in his role until 2024 despite the early elimination in Qatar but the DFB need to find a new team director after Oliver Bierhoff left his post.

The Germans will also have to line up, on a temporary basis at least, without their experienced goalkeeper and captain, Manuel Neuer.

The 36-year-old Bayern player broke his leg skiing after returning from Qatar and will miss the rest of the season.

© 2022 AFP