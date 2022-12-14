Capitals' Ovechkin scores milestone 800th NHL goal

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals celebrates with John Carlson and Nick Jensen after scoring his 800th career NHL goal in a win over the Chicago Blackhawks

Washington (AFP) – Alex Ovechkin became just the third player in NHL history to score 800 goals with a hat-trick on Tuesday for the Washington Capitals in a 7-3 win over the Blackhawks in Chicago.

Advertising Read more

The Capitals captain joined Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe as the only players in league history with 800 goals.

Ovechkin scored his 798th goal just 24 seconds into the first period to put the Capitals up 1-0.

He scored No. 799 with a power-play goal near the right post to make it 2-0 at 8:14 of the first.

He reached the milestone at 6:34 of the third, coming up with a loose puck and firing into an open net to push the lead to 5-2.

Gretzky tops the all-time goals list with 894. Howe, the first to reach 800 goals in February 1980, finished with 801.

Ovechkin's 800th goal sparked celebrations at United Center, the Capitals bench clearing as teammates swarmed "Ovi" in congratulations.

"It is pretty amazing," Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said.

"When you see it from a different bench, you focus on figuring out how to stop (Ovechkin) and how to keep him in check.

"And when you coach him, you see his love of the game, his durability and his want and desire to make a difference."

© 2022 AFP