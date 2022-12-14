Kenyan guard dies after fall at Qatar World Cup stadium

Doha (AFP) – World Cup organisers said Wednesday that an urgent investigation had been launched into the death of a Kenyan security guard who fell from an upper floor at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

John Njau Kibue, 24, suffered critical injuries in the early hours of Saturday, hours after Argentina beat the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

"Stadium medical teams immediately attended the scene and provided emergency treatment before he was transferred to Hamad Medical Hospital's intensive care unit," said an organising committee spokesperson.

"We regret to announce that, despite the efforts of his medical team, he sadly passed away in hospital on Tuesday 13 December, after being in the intensive care unit for three days."

The death adds to the toll at World Cup stadiums since Qatar was awarded the tournament in 2010.

Organisers had said before the latest fatality that there had been 37 deaths of World Cup workers, but only three involving "work-related" accidents.

Rights groups have said thousands of foreign migrant workers have died on construction projects across Qatar over the past decade and demanded that football's world governing body FIFA and the government launch a special compensation fund.

The government has said its existing fund has already paid out more than $350 million and would handle any future claims.

Kibue's family in Kenya has been told, said the spokesperson, who added: "We send our sincere condolences to his family, colleagues and friends during this difficult time."

Organisers are "investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency and will provide further information pending the outcome of the investigation.

"We will also ensure that his family receive all outstanding dues and monies owed."

American journalist Grant Wahl died after collapsing in the same stadium, which will host the World Cup final, during Friday's match between Argentina and the Netherlands.

