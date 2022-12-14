LIV Golf unveils three new USA events for 2023

LIV Golf League chief executive officer Greg Norman announced the Saudi-backed series will stage US events next year at Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tucson, Arizona and The Greenbrier in West Virginia

Miami (AFP) – The Saudi-backed LIV Golf League will stage 2023 tournaments in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tucson, Arizona and at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, LIV Golf chief executive officer Greg Norman announced Wednesday.

The upstart series, which has split the elite golf world by luring away top stars from the US PGA Tour and DP World Tour, completed its inaugural season of 54-hole events in October.

LIV Golf's US stops next year will include The Gallery Golf Club at Tucson on March 17-19, Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa on May 12-14 and The Greenbrier, a former US PGA venue, on August 4-6.

"LIV Golf's expansion to new US markets adds to the growing excitement for the league launch in 2023," Norman said. "These championship courses will contribute to the transformative season ahead for players, fans and the game of golf."

Two weeks ago, LIV Golf announced 2023 events would be played in Mexico at Mayakoba's El Camaleon in February, at Sentosa in Singapore in April and at Real Club Valderrama in Spain in June.

LIV Golf, bankrolled by oil-rich Saudi Arabia's giant Public Investment Fund (PIF), has also announced an event next April in Adelaide, Australia.

Reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith of Australia, two-time major winner Dustin Johnson, six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, four-time major winner Brooks Koepka are among the LIV Golf stars who departed the PGA for record prize money offered by the rival series.

Other major winners who jumped to LIV Golf include Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson, Louis Oosthuizen, Graeme McDowell, Martin Kaymer and Charl Schwartzel.

LIV Golf will announce a full schedule and playing lineups next year for 12 four-man teams next year to compete in a 14-tournament schedule for a record $405 million in prize money.

