Andy Murray's Ukraine pledge nets $630,000

Paris (AFP) – Former world number one Andy Murray said Thursday his pledge to donate all of his season's prize money to humanitarian relief in war-ravaged Ukraine netted $630,000.

Three-time major winner Murray decided in February that his on-court earnings in 2022 would be donated to UNICEF projects in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

The 35-year-old has been named recipient of the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award in recognition of his gesture.

"When Russia invaded Ukraine everyone was very worried about what it would mean. When all the images on the news showing what was happening to families began pouring in, it was devastating," Murray wrote in an essay posted on atptour.com.

"Houses were bombed and families were displaced. Young children were affected by this, with many injured and in some cases dying. I wasn't sure what I could do to help.

"Shortly after I decided that from Indian Wells onwards, I would donate my prize money for the rest of the season to UNICEF's humanitarian response – the final total was just over $630,000."

Russian players, as well as those from ally Belarus, were banned from Wimbledon this year.

However, they are allowed to keep playing in ATP and WTA tournaments although not under their national flags.

© 2022 AFP