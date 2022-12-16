Kuldeep takes 5-40 as India bowl out Bangladesh for 150

India celebrate after the dismissal of Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain

Chittagong (Bangladesh) (AFP) – Kuldeep Yadav recorded career-best figures of 5-40 as India bowled out Bangladesh for 150 to take a towering 254-run lead after the first innings of the first Test in Chittagong on Friday.

The left-arm spinner pocketed his third five-wicket haul in Tests as India needed barely an hour of the third day to mop up the Bangladesh tail after the hosts resumed on 133-8.

India had amassed a first-innings total of 404 but opted not to enforce the follow-on.

The rampant visitors were 36-0 at lunch in their second innings with stand-in skipper KL Rahul on 20 and fellow opener Shubman Gill on 15.

Earlier, Axar Patel took the last Bangladeshi wicket of Mehidy Hasan, who offered some late resistance before being dismissed for 25 in the 12th over of the morning.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took 3-20 as India dominated.

Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored for the deflated hosts with 28 before he became one of Kuldeep's victims, out lbw.

In India's first innings Cheteshwar Pujara made 90 while Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin added 86 and 58 runs respectively.

Off-spinner Mehidy claimed 4-112 for Bangladesh while left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took 4-133.

