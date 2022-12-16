S. Africa's Ramaphosa on track for re-election as ANC leader despite scandal

Under pressure: Ramaphosa waves after a meeting of ANC leaders on December 5

Johannesburg (AFP) – South Africa's ruling party on Friday launches a closely watched conference that looks set to re-elect Cyril Ramaphosa as its leader, despite a tarnishing cash-heist scandal.

Ramaphosa is bidding to retain the reins of the African National Congress (ANC) as the storied party struggles with rifts and declining support after 28 long years in power.

Ramaphosa, portraying himself as a graft-busting champion, took control of the ANC in 2017 after his boss Jacob Zuma became mired in corruption affairs.

The party's majority in parliament means that it also approves the national president.

But Ramaphosa's clean-hands image has been dented by allegations he concealed a huge cash burglary at his farm rather than report the matter to the authorities.

Despite this, analysts say the 70-year-old leader remains on track to win the party leadership election, set to take place among delegates on Saturday.

"The ANC needs Ramaphosa. He will win," said political writer Ralph Mathekga.

"Even those who hate him need him to win."

A victory would secure him a ticket to a fresh term as president after the 2024 elections, if his party wins that vote.

Reprieve

Ramaphosa won a reprieve ahead of the conference when the ANC used its majority in parliament to block a possible impeachment inquiry.

ANC legislators cheer after an attempt to launch impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa fails in parliament on Tuesday © GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP

He is leading the list of only two nominated presidential candidates so far and is seen to be the most viable in the absence of better options in the 110-year-old party.

The former trade union leader led the historic negotiations to end apartheid and helped draft the country's constitution -- hailed as one of Africa's most progressive charters.

Dodging the impeachment bullet "probably strengthened his bid to seek re-election" because it removed any "immediate uncertainty," said political analyst Susan Booysen.

His rival is his former health minister Zweli Mkhize, who has corruption allegations linked to Covid-19 funds hanging over his head.

"ANC members can be dishonest but they are not idiots -- they know that Zweli Mkhize is not a bankable star," said Mathekga, author of "The ANC's Last Decade."

- Decline -

The venerable party was shaped by Nelson Mandela into the main weapon that ended apartheid.

But its image today is stained by corruption and factionalism.

Protests, which spiralled into looting, broke out last year when Zuma was jailed for contempt of court for snubbing a probe into state corruption.

Ramaphosa critic: Former president Jacob Zuma, addressing supporters in Durban ahead of the ANC conference © RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

Ramaphosa told a party fundraising dinner Thursday night that the conference was "a watershed moment" for the ANC and South Africa.

His government has had to "steer the ship through stormy and unexpectedly rough waters," he said after listing Covid, the riots, floods and Ukraine war-induced cost of living crisis.

"Likewise, the ANC has been experiencing its own challenges and some may even say turbulence."

Over the past decade, the ANC has lost its grip over key cities in municipal elections.

Its showing in this battlefield slumped last year to below 50 percent for the first time.

On a national level, the ANC won the 2019 nation election with 57.50 percent of the vote, down from 62.15 percent in 2014.

But it remains South Africa's largest party with 230 out of 400 seats in the National Assembly.

More than 4,500 delegates will convene at an events centre near the Johannesburg suburb of Soweto for the conference.

Delegates are meeting in the National Recreation Centre (NASREC) on the outskirts of Johannesburg © MARCO LONGARI / AFP

Ramaphosa said the next five days will "determine where South Africa goes not only the next five years but in the next decade and beyond that".

He will open the gathering with a political report, and his deputy David Mabuza will later deliver the party's organisational report.

Whoever emerges victorious in the vote will have to get the party on track for the next elections due in 2024, and defuse anger at crippling power cuts and entrenched poverty.

© 2022 AFP