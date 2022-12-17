Legendary jockey Dettori to retire after 2023 season

Frankie Dettori will retire from horse racing after the 2023 season

London (AFP) – Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori Italian revealed on Saturday that he planned to retire from horse racing after the 2023 season.

Dettori's iconic 35-year career has seen him enjoy over 3,000 winners, but the Italian said he will make his last ride next year.

The 52-year-old, a three-time Champion Jockey, admitted he had been pondering his retirement for some time.

"Next year, 2023, will be my final professional year as a jockey," Dettori told ITV Racing.

"It's something I've been thinking about for a while. My heart wants to carry on riding but I have to use my brain.

"I want to stop at the top. It has been difficult, but I think it's the right time."

Dettori is aiming to start his final season at Santa Anita on December 26.

His last ever rides could be at the same California track in the Breeders Cup in November 2023.

That will bring down the curtain on one of the most memorable horse racing careers.

Dettori announced his arrival on the British racing scene with his first victory in the United Kingdom in 1987.

He is still fondly remembered for his 'magnificent seven' triumph on Champions Day at Ascot in 1996 when he won all seven races on the card at odds of 25,051-1.

Dettori admitted he only took the tough decision to walk away from racing after a long discussion with his family, including his former jockey father Gianfranco.

"I spoke to dad at length, he stopped at 51. He was very supportive. My wife and children were delighted because they didn't see me for 33 years," Dettori said.

"I hope I can finish my career on a big note and in one piece."

