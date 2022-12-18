Borthwick set to be named England rugby boss on Monday: reports

Steve Borthwick spent five years as assistant coach of England under Eddie Jones who he is now in line to replace

London (AFP) – Former England lock Steve Borthwick is set to be named as the country's new head coach on Monday, according to British media reports.

Borthwick, 43, is in line to replace the sacked Eddie Jones after impressing with his work as director of rugby at English Premiership club Leicester whom he led to last season's Premiership title.

The English Rugby Union on Sunday announced they will hold a press conference on Monday to confirm the identity of the new boss.

Jones was axed two weeks ago after a woeful run of results in 2022. Warren Gatland, Ronan O'Gara and Scott Robertson were touted as possible replacement but Borthwick was the RFU's top choice to take over.

Borthwick, who played as a lock for Bath and Saracens and won 57 caps for England, began his coaching career in 2012 as assistant to Jones with the Japan national team.

A spectacular win over South Africa in the 2015 World Cup was the highlight and when Jones took over England later that year, Borthwick came too.

Borthwick's role was overseeing the forwards, with the line-out his main area of expertise. But he also performed the key role of coaching coordinator and was seen as a key figure behind the scenes.

The pair remained harnessed until Borthwick left to take over at Leicester in 2020.

Since his departure, England have struggled for consistency as the churn of backroom staff accelerated in the face of Jones' demanding managerial style.

Although Jones took England to a runners-up finish at the 2019 World Cup, this year was the country's worst year since 2008, as they managed just five wins in 12 games in 2022.

When Borthwick was hired by Leicester, they were reeling from their 11th-place finish in the 2019-20 season.

With Borthwick at the helm, the Tigers stabilised and this year claimed their first league title since 2013.

Leicester are currently fifth in the Premiership and unbeaten in the Champions Cup after Borthwick led them to a victory over French side Clermont on Saturday.

Borthwick's first game as England boss will be the Six Nations opener against Scotland on February 4. The bigger test of the World Cup will take place in France later in the year.

