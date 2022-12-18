Chiefs advance to NFL playoffs while Cowboys denied by OT loss

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes runs for a touchdown as Houston's Roy Lopez chases him in the Chiefs' 30-24 overtime NFL triumph, which clinched a playoff berth

Washington (AFP) – Patrick Mahomes threw for two touchdowns and ran for another on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs clinched an eighth consecutive NFL playoff berth, but the Dallas Cowboys were denied.

Jerick McKinnon's 26-yard touchdown run in overtime gave the Chiefs a hard-fought 30-24 victory at league-doormat Houston, clinching seventh straight AFC West division title for Kansas City.

Mahomes completed 36-of-41 passes, including 20 in a row to finish the game, for 336 yards without an interception and ran for 33 yards to spark a second-half comeback.

"It's cool to win the AFC West the seventh time in a row. We'll enjoy it, then we will get right back to it," Mahomes said.

"We'll go back and watch some film. We've got to get better and better as we try to work our way into the playoffs."

Mahomes was concerned about Kansas City's two lost fumbles and 10 penalties for 102 yards against a Texans team that fell to 1-12 with one draw.

"Guys had to continue to battle," Mahomes said. "We hurt ourselves a lot. We've got to cut out the penalties, cut out the turnovers and be cleaner or there are going to be a lot more battles for us.

"We've got to execute at a higher level."

The Chiefs (11-3) joined the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings with post-season berths secured.

Dallas missed out on a chance to clinch their playoff spot by losing 40-34 at Jacksonville on a 52-yard interception return for a touchdown in overtime by the Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins.

Jacksonville, which improved to 6-8, scored three touchdowns in a nine-minute span over the third and fourth quarters and Riley Patterson kicked a 48-yard field goal to force extra time.

The Cowboys, who fell to 10-4, lost another chance to reach the playoffs when Detroit edged the host New York Jets 20-17 on Jared Goff's 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright with 1:49 to play, leaving both teams 7-7.

Dallas could still claim a playoff spot later Sunday with a home loss by Washington to the New York Giants.

The Eagles improved the NFL's best record to 13-1 with a 25-20 triumph at Chicago.

Jalen Hurts ran 17 times for 61 yards and three touchdowns while also throwing for 315 yards to spark Philadelphia, which won despite three turnovers.

"There was so much that we overcame. We persevered," Hurts said. "It was ugly at times but we found a way. Great teams find a way.

"We stuck together. There was adversity. We turned it over. We gave them some things. When it mattered most, we found a way."

New Orleans edged visiting Atlanta 21-18 while Pittsburgh won 24-16 at Carolina in matchups of clubs with losing records.

