Two tries for Dupont as Toulouse beat Sale in Champions Cup

Antoine Dupont (C) scored two tries for Toulouse as they beat Salke 45-19 on Sunday

Paris (AFP) – France scrum-half Antoine Dupont scored twice as Toulouse ran in seven tries in a 45-19 bonus-point win over Sale in the second matchday of the Champions Cup on Sunday.

Advertising Read more

After turning over Munster in their Pool B opener in Limerick last week, the French giants turned up the volume for an Ernest-Wallon stadium which was sold out in spite of the alternative attraction of France in the football World Cup final.

After conceding an early try from Sale prop Bevan Rodd, Toulouse hit back with tries from Thibaud Flament, Cyril Baille and Dupont.

Sale's South African hooker Akker van der Merwe dotted down to keep the English Premiership side in touch as they trailed 19-12 at the break.

Toulouse forced a penalty try early in the second half as Byron McGuigan tackled Thomas Ramos without the ball in the in-goal area.

Dupont added his second in a speedy counterattack before a superb sequence of passing ended with centre Lucas Tauzin flying in at the corner.

Romain Ntamack added the seventh after which Ramos was sent off for a head butt during the build-up to what would have been an eighth from Matthis Lebel.

Down to 14 for the final few minutes of, Toulouse coughed up a third try when Sale lock Jonny Hill went over.

Munster, meanwhile, bounced back from last week's defeat with a 17-6 win at Northampton, Irish number eight Gavin Coombes scoring both tries.

Later on Sunday, English side Harlequins host Racing 92 with both sides seeking their first win of the campaign.

© 2022 AFP