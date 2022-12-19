Jury resumes deliberations in Benjamin Mendy sex trial

Manchester City and France footballer Benjamin Mendy is on trial at Chester Crown Court in northwest England

Chester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – A jury resumed its deliberations on Monday in the rape and sexual assault trial of Manchester City and France footballer Benjamin Mendy.

The panel of 12 was sent out to consider its verdicts at Chester Crown Court in northwest England on December 5 but did not sit last week.

Mendy, 28, has been on trial since August and denies seven counts of rape, one of attempted rape, and another of sexual assault, against six women.

Judge Steven Everett told the court that one jury member had been discharged for medical reasons, and would no longer take part in deliberations.

He told the remaining seven men and four women that if they had not reached verdicts by Thursday, the court may sit on Friday but would then reconvene on January 3 if required.

Mendy is accused alongside Louis Saha Matturie, 41, who has denied six counts of rape and three of sexual assault against seven young women.

The prosecution allege that Mendy was a sexual "predator" who raped or sexually assaulted young women procured by Matturie, at parties at his luxury home.

Mendy has denied ever forcing any woman into sex and both said any sexual activity they had with women was consensual.

