Barcelona to host opening stages of 2023 Vuelta a Espana

Barcelona (AFP) – The Vuelta a Espana will get underway in Barcelona for the first time in 60 years in 2023 with the first two stages raced in the Catalan capital, organisers announced on Tuesday.

The opening stage on August 26 will be a 14.6km team time-trial through the streets of the port city, and the following day, the peloton will cover 181.3km between Mataro and Barcelona, marked by two category climbs including the iconic Montjuic.

The official race presentation will take place in Barcelona's Palau de la Musica Catalana on January 10.

"That La Vuelta returns to Barcelona after 60 years is great news, not only because we will be able to experience a great sporting event, but also because it shows us, once again, the value of sport as the city's economic engine," said deputy mayor of Barcelona Jaume Collboni.

It will be just the second time that Barcelona has hosted the official start of the three-week stage race around Spain after 1962.

La Vuelta also returns to the Catalan capital after eleven years, with the race ending there in 2012.

