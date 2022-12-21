France's Ramos handed five-week ban for head-butt

Paris (AFP) – Toulouse's France full-back Thomas Ramos has been suspended for five weeks for headbutting and making contact with the area of an opponent's eye during last weekend's Champions Cup win over Sale, tournament organisers announced on Wednesday.

Ramos, 27, who won the last of his 22 Test caps in November, was shown a red card for the head-butt during Sunday's victory and was then cited after the game for the second incident.

"Ramos was issued with a red card by the referee in the 80th minute of the match for striking the Sale Sharks full back, Byron McGuigan, with his head," European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said.

"Ramos was also cited by the match citing commissioner for allegedly making contact with the eye or eye area of the Sale Sharks scrum-half, Gus Warr, in the 56th minute of the match.

"The (disciplinary) committee decided that the two sanctions of five weeks and four weeks should run concurrently and Ramos is therefore free to play on Monday, 23 January 2023."

The goal-kicker will be sidelined for five club games including the away fixture with Sale on January 14.

Ramos was at risk of missing out on Les Bleus' defence of the Six Nations but is now likely to feature in their tournament opener against Italy on February 5.

