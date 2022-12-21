'Immaculate Reception' NFL star Franco Harris dead at 72

Washington (AFP) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris, the man whose stunning catch in an NFL play-off game is celebrated as the "Immaculate Reception," has died at the age of 72, his club announced.

Advertising Read more

Harris's death comes just days before the 50th anniversary of his famous grab against the Oakland Raiders in 1972.

On December 23, 1972, the Steelers were down by a point with just under 30 seconds to play when quarterback Terry Bradshaw's pass found John Fuqua.

The ball somehow bounced free, but Harris picked up the ball just inches from the ground and ran it nearly half the length of the field for a touchdown, giving the Steelers the win.

Harris, a Hall of Famer, spent 13 seasons in the NFL -- 12 of them in Pittsburgh -- and was a four-time Super Bowl winner in 1974, 1975, 1978 and 1979.

In all, he rushed for 12,120 yards.

"It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris' impact," said Steelers president Art Rooney.

"From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Harris "changed the way people thought of the Steelers, of Pittsburgh, and of the NFL."

"He meant so much to Steelers fans as the Hall of Fame running back who helped form the nucleus of the team's dynasty of the '70s, but he was much more. He was a gentle soul who touched so many."

© 2022 AFP