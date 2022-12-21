New Zealand's Fleming replaces Jayawardene as Brave boss

New role - Stephen Fleming has been appointed the coach of the Southern Brave in English cricket's Hundred competition

London (AFP) – Stephen Fleming has been appointed as the new head of coach of the Southern Brave in English cricket's Hundred, following the departure of Mahela Jayawardene, it was announced on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka great Jayawardene led the side to the inaugural men's title of the 100 balls per side competition but last season they slumped to seventh in an eight-team table.

Jayawardene has since taken on an enlarged role with Mumbai Indians in the Twenty20 Indian Premier League, as well as their associated global franchises and the former batsman has decided to stop working in England as a result.

Fleming comes to the Brave, based at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl headquarters near Southampton, with a reputation as one of the best white-ball coaches in cricket today.

Renowned as an excellent tactician during his time as New Zealand captain, Fleming has coached at Chennai Super Kings, Melbourne Stars, Rising Pune Supergiant and Joburg Super Kings.

The 49-year-old has won the IPL on three occasions.

"It is a real privilege to have been offered the role of Southern Brave head coach," said Fleming in a statement.

"I look forward to working with the team to continue building on the initial success that the side has had. The competition has looked fantastic from afar and I can't wait to be a part of it next season."

Jayawardene added: "I really enjoyed my two years in the Hundred with Southern Brave, working with a really supportive management team and an exciting group of players.

"I wish my successor Stephen and the team all the best for the 2023 season."

Fleming's appointment means there is still just one English head coach in the men's Hundred, a controversial tournament as it features eight specially created teams rather than the traditional 18 first-class counties, with former Test wicketkeeper James Foster in charge of the Northern Superchargers.

