French football president wants Deschamps to stay

French Football Federation boss Noel Le Graet hopes that national coach Didier Deschamps will not walk away

Rennes (France) (AFP) – The French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet said in an interview published on Thursday he wants France coach Didier Deschamps, whose current contract expires at the end of the year, to remain in the post.

Deschamps, 54, led Les Bleus to the World Cup final on Sunday, where they lost in a penalty shoot-out to Argentina, after guiding them to the trophy four years ago.

Deschamps, who captained the 1998 France team to their first World Cup title, will meet with Le Graet in the north-west town of Guingamp next week to discuss extending the ex-Juventus midfielder's deal until Euro 2024.

"In my opinion we will settle it in Guingamp," Le Graet told newspaper Ouest-France.

"If he doesn't want to stay, it will be short. If he wants to stay then there will be discussions that are a little longer.

"Didier has done his job well, I think we'll come to an agreement," he added.

France's next game is against the Netherlands in a Euro 2024 qualifier on March 24.

