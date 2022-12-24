Zelensky blasts Russian 'terror' after Kherson city shelled

Kherson has been regularly bombarded since Russian troops retreated from the region last month

Kherson (Ukraine) (AFP) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday blasted Russian "terror" after shelling on Christmas Eve left at least eight dead and 17 injured in Kherson city, which Kyiv's forces recaptured in November.

Advertising Read more

Despite Russia's retreat from the southern port city, Kherson remains within reach of Moscow's weaponry and under constant threat.

"Kherson. In the morning, on Saturday, on the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city," Zelensky said on Telegram, publishing images of the attack and calling it "killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure."

"It is the real life of Ukraine... The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against," Zelensky said.

On the day marking 10 months since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, a string of shelling rained down around a busy market, where a fire erupted.

AFP journalists at the scene saw several bodies lying on the ground in the street, including a man killed in his car.

Another man, whose car had been blown up, had severe head injuries.

"At least eight civilians were killed and 17 were injured," the Kherson region's prosecutor's office said on social media.

"Several people were hospitalised with serious injuries," it added.

Cars also caught fire in a residential area of the city after shelling, the emergency services said.

The fires were put out after 40 minutes but the number of dead and injured was still being "established", they said on Telegram.

Kherson toll

Russian President Vladimir Putin in September announced the annexation of four regions in the east and south of Ukraine, including Kherson, after Moscow proxies held referendums there -- denounced as a sham by Kyiv and the West.

His troops never fully controlled any of the territories and last month were forced to retreat from the Kherson region after a months-long Ukrainian counteroffensive.

But Kherson has been regularly bombarded ever since, with a heavy toll on civilians and the power supply to the city.

On Friday alone the Kherson region was targeted by 74 Russian strikes, leaving five dead and 17 injured, according to regional authorities

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the US this week in his first travel abroad since the war began © Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

On December 15, Russian shelling killed two people including a Red Cross worker in Kherson and completely cut electricity as temperatures plunged below freezing.

Much of Ukraine is struggling without heat or power after Moscow started targeting electricity and water systems nearly two months ago.

The UN's human rights chief has warned the campaign has inflicted "extreme hardship" on Ukrainians this winter, and also decried likely war crimes by Russian forces.

Zelensky visited the White House this week to meet with US President Joe Biden and argue for a $44.9 billion emergency military and economic aid package for Ukraine.

© 2022 AFP