France winger Penaud to leave Clermont for Bordeaux

France wing Damian Penaud has played over 250 times for Clermont but is heading to Bordeaux at the end of the season

Bordeaux (AFP) – France winger Damian Penaud will leave Clermont to join Top 14 rivals Bordeaux-Begles on a three-year contract at the end of the season, Bordeaux announced on Wednesday.

Advertising Read more

The 26-year-old son of former international fly-half Alain Penaud has scored 21 tries in 37 international.

Last month he ran in three tries during France's three victories over Australia, South Africa and Japan which resulted in him being voted best player of the autumn internationals, ahead of Italian full-back Ange Capuozzo and New Zealand number eight Ardie Savea.

With Penaud also wanted by Toulouse - their coach Ugo Mola decribed him as "extraterrestrial" after the Autumn Tests - his signing marks a considerable coup for Bordeaux-Begles who are currently seventh in the Top 14.

"We are very happy to announce the arrival of Damian at UBB for the next three seasons," said club president Laurent Marti in a statement.

"His choice to come to Bordeaux is indicative of the attractiveness of the club, our ambition and our determination to continue to grow."

Penaud has played over 250 matches for Clermont since making his debut against Agen in April 2016.

He was part of the team that beat Toulon in the 2017 Top 14 final and won the European Challenge Cup - again beating Toulon - two years later.

"The club is grateful to have shared this great sporting adventure and remains convinced that Damian will be able to give the best of himself until the end of the season," said Clermont in a statement.

Penaud is due to feature for Clermont in their Top 14 game against leaders Toulouse on New Year's Day.

© 2022 AFP