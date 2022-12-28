Liverpool confirm Gakpo deal

Cody Gakpo (right) is set to join Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven

Liverpool (AFP) – Liverpool confirmed the signing of Cody Gakpo, subject to a work permit, on Wednesday with the Dutch international forward joining from PSV Eindhoven.

The 23-year-old, who scored three goals at the World Cup for the Netherlands, had previously been linked with a move to Liverpool's rivals Manchester United.

But the Reds have acted decisively to bolster a forward line currently depleted by injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

"Liverpool Football Club have reached an agreement for the transfer of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, subject to a work permit," Liverpool said in a statement.

"The 23-year-old forward will officially become a Reds player at the start of the January transfer window after agreeing personal terms and successfully completing a medical."

According to reports, Liverpool will pay an initial fee of £37 million ($45 million) with Gakpo signing a contract until 2028.

"I think this is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can (do) and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years," Gakpo told the Liverpool website.

"I think for me personally it's also good to develop here and there's a lot of great players here who I can learn a lot of things from."

