Shiffrin in line for Semmering hat-trick after first run of slalom

Semmering (Austria) (AFP) – Mikaela Shiffrin set up a possible hat-trick of World Cup wins in Semmering when she was quickest down the course in the first run of Thursday's slalom.

The 27-year-old American, who leads the overall standings, has already won the two giant slalom races held over the last two days.

Shiffrin was 0.72 seconds faster than the Swede Anna Swenn Larsson with Paula Moltzan in third, 0.79sec behind her fellow American.

Shiffrin's great rival Petra Vlhova is 1.01sec back in fifth.

Shiffrin is aiming for her 80th World Cup win which would leave her just two short of the women's record of 82 victories set by compatriot Lindsey Vonn.

She is also on track to pass the overall record of 86 World Cup wins set by the Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.

Round two is scheduled for 1730 GMT.

