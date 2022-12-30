Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Al Nassr football club in Saudi Arabia

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo walks to his team bench at the beginning of the World Cup quarterfinal match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, December 10, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday signed for Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, the club announced, in a deal believed to be worth more than 200 million euros.

The 37-year-old penned a contract which will take him to June 2025.

"I can't wait to discover a new football league in a different country," said the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus player.

The Portuguese star was pictured on the Al Nassr Twitter feed holding a blue and yellow shirt with his favoured number seven printed on the back.

