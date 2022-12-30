Howe wary of splashing Newcastle cash in January window

London (AFP) – Eddie Howe has said he has no intention of abandoning Newcastle's end-of-season transfer plans with excessive spending in the January window.

The Magpies head into their Premier League clash at home to Leeds on Saturday in an impressive third place in the table, seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

It is nearly 70 years since Newcastle last won a major domestic trophy, but fans of the northeast side hope that drought is about to come to an end.

The club's Saudi-backed owners have invested some £210 million ($252 million, 237 million euros) in the squad at St James' Park since completing their takeover in October 2021.

While they are open to strengthening the squad next month, Howe is adamant they will not be spending irresponsibly.

"If you're looking to improve the team, the starting XI as it is if we have no injuries, then that is a challenge in the market currently," he said Friday.

"Again, with an unlimited budget, that might be possible -- not that we necessarily have a budget at the moment -- but with Financial Fair Play looming and with those restrictions, it's almost impossible."

He added: "Then you're looking at the squad and can you improve the squad? Now that's a different question.

"Anything we do in January then potentially harms us for the summer. There is always another window coming up and what you don't want to do is handcuff yourself for future windows, so there's a lot to consider."

Newcastle made a statement signing a year ago when England full-back Kieran Trippier joined from Atletico Madrid for a fee of some £12 million.

"Signing Kieran was an incredible moment for us because it changed the way players looked at us," said Howe. "You've got someone who's achieved what he's achieved in the game in a great moment in his career and he decided to take on a full-on relegation battle.

"It spoke volumes for his character because, knowing my conversations with him, it was all about the football -- it wasn't about anything else."

