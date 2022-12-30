Iwata set to join Japanese contingent at Celtic

Glasgow (AFP) – Tomoki Iwata is in line to add to the number of Japanese players already at Celtic after signing for the Scottish champions, subject to international clearance.

The 25-year-old midfielder, the J League player of the year, will arrive at Parkhead from Yokohama F Marinos, initially on loan before making the move permanent after the end of the current season.

"I really am delighted to be joining Celtic, such a huge and successful club known across the world," the Japan international told Celtic's website on Friday. "I can't wait to begin my journey."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has already brought Japan stars Yosuke Ideguchi, Reo Hatate, Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda to the Glasgow giants.

Postecoglou said Iwata was "a really committed footballer with some great attributes", adding: "He is at a great age for us where his career is on the right trajectory, but he already has a good level of experience.

"He is very deserving of the accolade he has recently received as Japan's player of the year and we are sure he can also bring this real high level of quality to our squad."

Celtic are currently top of the Scottish Premiership table, nine points clear of arch-rivals Rangers.

