Kvitova downs world number three Pegula but USA win United Cup tie

Petra Kvitova upset world number three Jessica Pegula at the United Cup in Sydney

Sydney (AFP) – Petra Kvitova upset world number three Jessica Pegula Friday, but the United States still won their United Cup tie against the Czech Republic in Sydney.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova clinched a thriller, saving seven set points in the first set before winning 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 at the Ken Rosewall Arena.

After the Americans won the opening two rubbers on Thursday, Kvitova's victory gave her country hope in the inaugural tournament, which features two men's and two women's singles matches along with a mixed doubles.

But the US clinched the tie when Tomas Machac injured his ankle against 19th-ranked Francis Tiafoe and was forced to retire hurt while down 6-3, 2-4.

Kvitova, ranked 16, looked back to her best against Pegula, who burst into the top 10 in 2022 by winning the WTA 1000 tournament in Guadalajara for the biggest title of her career.

After a topsy-turvy first set that could have gone either way, she got a double break at the start of the second set and while the American got one back, Kvitova was able to hold on and take the match in two hours.

Tiafoe, a US Open semi-finalist this year, started brilliantly against Machac, racing through the first set with relative ease.

Machac fought back in the second and was a break up before rolling his ankle and retiring.

"He picked up his game and broke me twice -- I was a little sloppy there," Tiafoe said.

"At 3-2 he played a great game to break me and we were in the midst of a battle in that 4-2 game.

"Unfortunately that happened -- you don't want to see that and I hope he'll be all good for the Australian Open."

The Czech Republic will face Alexander Zverev's Germany on Saturday while the US have two days off before they close out group play against the Germans.

Italy wrapped up their tie against Brazil when they won both singles matches in Brisbane, with the tournament being played across three cities.

Matteo Berrettini downed Thiago Monteiro in a gruelling clash 6-4, 7-6 (9/7) before Lucia Bronzetti saw off an outclassed Laura Pigossi 6-0, 6-2.

Brazil face Norway on the weekend while Italy take on the Norwegians on Monday and Tuesday.

In Perth, world number six Maria Sakkari gave Greece an unassailable 3-0 lead over Bulgaria when she beat Viktoriya Tomova 6-3, 6-2.

"I was a little nervous in the beginning, especially being 2-0 up in the tie I knew my match was crucial in winning the tie," said Sakkari. "She was very solid, but I found my game and got better."

Her teammates Stefanos Tsitsipas and Despina Papamichail won their matches on Thursday.

