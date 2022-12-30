LeBron's son Bronny gets feature role in LA prep showcase

Bronny James, the 18-year-old guard for Sierra Canyon and son of NBA superstar LeBron James, will have a feature role in a prep showcase in January at Los Angeles

Los Angeles (AFP) – Bronny James, the 18-year-old prep school prodigy son of NBA superstar LeBron James, will feature in a high school showcase event next month in Los Angeles.

The Basketball Hall of Fame is presenting the Chosen-1's Invitational on January 7 at the University of Southern California, a four-game event that includes teen James's school, Sierra Canyon.

Nike and LeBron James are also partners in the event, which sends Sierra Canyon against Wheeler of Marietta, Georgia.

Arrinten Page and Isaiah Collier of Wheeler and Sierra Canyon's Isaiah Elohim have already committed to play college basketball at USC.

Bronny James has not announced where he would play next season, but his famed father has indicated that he wants to play alongside his son in his rookie NBA campaign in two seasons.

Four-time NBA champion James would turn 40 in that season.

LeBron's former high school, St. Vincent-St. Mary's from Akron, Ohio, will face suburban Los Angeles team Mater Dei in the other boys' game.

