Former pope Benedict has died, the Vatican announces

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI arrives in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican to attend the beatification ceremony of Pope Paul V on October 19, 2014. © Andrew Medichini, AP

Text by: NEWS WIRES

Former pope Benedict XVI, who in 2013 became the first pontiff to resign as head of the Catholic Church since the Middle Ages, died on Saturday aged 95, the Vatican announced.