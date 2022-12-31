Former pope Benedict has died, the Vatican announces
Issued on:
Former pope Benedict XVI, who in 2013 became the first pontiff to resign as head of the Catholic Church since the Middle Ages, died on Saturday aged 95, the Vatican announced.
Advertising
"With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.
(AFP)
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe