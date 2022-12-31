Canadian star Auger-Aliassime keen to ride wave of momentum

Adelaide (Australia) (AFP) – Rising Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime said Saturday he was determined to "improve and improve" in a bid to keep riding the wave of success he enjoyed over the closing stages of 2022.

Speaking ahead of the season-opening Adelaide International, the 22-year-old said his brilliant late-season form had nothing to do with luck and was all down to his preparation.

The world number six won three tournaments in October and November before leading Canada to Davis Cup glory when they beat Australia in the final.

He said he wanted to take that form into the Australian summer.

"When you have it, you try to ride that wave as long as it lasts, or at least you try to see what's working and you try to kind of keep going with what's working as much as you can," Auger-Aliassime said at a press conference.

"I feel like momentum plays a huge role on your confidence.

"For me, it's been great in the last few months. I like to understand why it's happening, right?

"I try to recreate it, not just think it's some sort of stars aligned or some type of luck that you're just trying to ride a wave on.

"I think there's reasons behind success -- I feel like it's about understanding why you're succeeding constantly and trying to do it again."

The Canadian number one, who is seeded second in Adelaide behind Novak Djokovic, said he constantly analysed his game to try and improve.

"With wins and losses, all the time I try to see what's working, what's not," he said. "Then I try to improve and improve and improve.

"But things have been working really well in the last few months for me, so hopefully that keeps going. I'm confident with the way I've been training, with the way I've prepared.

"My body's feeling good. My mind also. I'm confident that I can keep on playing some good tennis."

Auger-Aliassime plays a qualifier in the first round.

© 2022 AFP