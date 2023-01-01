Five-time European Tour title winner Barry Lane dies at 62

Five-time winner on the European Tour: Barry Lane of England at the 2012 British Open

London (AFP) – English golfer Barry Lane, a five-time winner on the European Tour and a former Ryder Cup player, has died at the age of 62, officials said Sunday.

Advertising Read more

Lane made 693 starts on the European Tour – now known as the DP World Tour – and is fourth on the all-time appearance list.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Barry Lane," said Keith Pelley, the European Tour's chief executive.

Lane collected titles at the 1988 Scottish Open, 1992 German Masters, European Masters in 1993 and Balearic Open in 1994.

He then had to wait 10 years for his fifth and final title at the 2004 British Masters.

Lane's best performance at the majors was a 13th-place finish at the British Open in 1993, the same year he made his only Ryder Cup appearance in a defeat to the United States.

"Barry Lane was a prince of a guy. He will be missed. RIP," tweeted fellow British player and two-time major champion Tony Jacklin.

© 2023 AFP