Norway's Granerud makes it two out of two in Four Hills
Garmisch-Partenkirchen (Germany) (AFP) – Norwegian Halvor Egner Granerud is halfway to a sweep of the prestigious Four Hills ski jumping series after winning the second leg in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Sunday.
The 26-year-old put together two jumps of 140 and 142 metres for a total of 303.7 points to prevail -- for the 16th victory of his career -- and add this one to the opening leg in Oberstdorf.
Slovenia's Anze Lanisek was second (297.3 pts) with the overall World Cup series leader Dawid Kubacki of Poland third (294.4pts).
Japan's defending Four Hills champion Ryoyu Kobayashi had another disappointing outing -- he was 15th in Oberstdorf -- finishing 19th (248.8pts).
Granerud holds a 26.8 point lead over Kubacki heading into the fnal two legs in Austria at Innsbruck on Wednesday and Bischofshofen on Friday Austria.
Another Pole Piotr Zyla is third but 40.1 points adrift of Granerud having finished sixth (277pts) on Sunday.
