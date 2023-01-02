New Zealand race to 119-0 at lunch in second Pakistan Test

Pakistan's Naseem Shah in action on the opening day of the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi

Karachi (AFP) – Openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway smashed half-centuries Monday, guiding New Zealand to 119 without loss at lunch on the first day of the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi.

Latham was unbeaten on 67 for his 24th half-century while Conway was equally solid on 51 after New Zealand won the toss and batted.

The pitch at the National Stadium -- where the first Test ended in a tame draw on Friday -- has a hint of grass, but Pakistan's pacers failed to exploit the early moisture.

Latham, who overturned a leg-before decision off pacer Mir Hamza on 42, has so far hit nine boundaries, while Conway has seven fours and a six.

Pakistan brought on Abrar Ahmed in the ninth over, but there was no sign of turn as Conway smashed a boundary and a six off the spinner's second over.

Considering the pre-match assessment of the pitch, Pakistan strengthened their pace attack by bringing in Naseem Shah and Hasan Ali, dropping spinner Nauman Ali and fast-bowler Mohammad Wasim.

New Zealand brought in pacer Matt Henry for Neil Wagner in their only change.

