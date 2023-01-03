Newcastle boss Howe denies potential Ronaldo move

London (AFP) – Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said there is "no truth" in a report that Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause in his contract with Al Nassr that would allow him to join the Magpies if they qualify for the Champions League.

Ronaldo was unveiled by Al Nassr on Tuesday after agreeing a deal worth an estimated 200 million euros ($211 million) that ties the Portugal star to the Saudi Arabian side until June 2025.

The 37-year-old striker left Manchester United by mutual consent in November after giving an explosive television interview in which he criticised Old Trafford boss Erik ten Hag and the club's hierarchy.

Ronaldo said at his first press conference since joining Al Nassr that "in Europe my work is done".

But a report in Spain this week claimed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was already thinking about a potential return to the Premier League.

The report said Ronaldo had inserted a clause in his Al Nassr deal that would allow him to join Newcastle, who are 80 percent owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, on loan if they reach next season's Champions League.

Speaking just before third-placed Newcastle's Premier League match at leaders Arsenal on Tuesday, Howe moved to quash talk of a future move for the former Real Madrid and Juventus star.

"We wish Cristiano all the best in his venture but from our point of view there's no truth in that," Howe told Sky Sports.

