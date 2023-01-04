Dominant Shiffrin quickest on first slalom run in Zagreb

Mikaela Shiffrin was fastest in the opening slalom run on Zagreb's Mount Sljeme

Zagreb (AFP) – Mikaela Shiffrin took another step towards matching Lindsey Vonn's women's record of 82 World Cup wins when she nailed the fastest time on the first run of Wednesday's slalom in Zagreb.

The 27-year-old American, who won all three events at last week's meeting in Semmering to move to 80 World Cup victories, was 0.23 seconds quicker than the Swede Anna Swenn Larsson with Olympic champion Petra Vlhova 0.55sec behind in third.

Apart from having Vonn's record in her sights, Shiffrin, who now has 50 slalom wins, is also closing in on the overall record of 86 World Cup victories set by Ingemar Stenmark, who retired back in 1989.

She leads Vlhova in the overall rankings with 875 points to the Slovakian's 506 -- Italy's Sofia Goggia is third on 470.

In the slalom rankings, Shiffrin also leads with 425 points to Wendy Holdener's 370. Vlhova is third with 280.

The second run is set for 1530 GMT.

