Guardiola says Man City will struggle to catch leaders Arsenal

London (AFP) – Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City have it all to do if they are to overhaul leaders Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

Reigning champions City can move back to within five points of the Gunners away to Chelsea on Thursday after Arsenal dropped points in Tuesday's goalless draw with Newcastle.

"We have to reduce the gap by playing good and winning games, but they (Arsenal) get more than 100 points if they keep this average and we will not catch them," Guardiola told a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"We have to be almost perfect and hope they drop points. Last night they were still excellent."

Chelsea have won just one of their last seven Premier League games but Guardiola still expects a difficult encounter at Stamford Bridge.

"It's the Premier League," the Spaniard said.

"They're all tough. They're a tough side, well-managed. It doesn't matter what position you are when you go to Stamford Bridge. It is always difficult."

Aymeric Laporte will be given a fitness test ahead of the journey to London after missing the New Year's Eve clash with Everton with a back problem but fellow centre-back Ruben Dias is still sidelined with a thigh injury.

Guardiola added: "Ruben is out. Ayme we will see in this afternoon's (Wednesday's training session."

