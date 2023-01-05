Lampard warns Everton fans of tough journey ahead

Everton manager Frank Lampard says he is focussing on turning results around, not his job security

London (AFP) – Under-fire Everton manager Frank Lampard says he is not seeking reassurances over his job security but warned the fans they face a "tough journey" in the battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Lampard has some credit in the bank for joining in January last year and saving the club from the drop.

However, results have been poor this season.

An abject home display resulted in a 4-1 defeat by Brighton on Tuesday, leaving Everton third from bottom having just picked up five points from their last 10 league matches.

Lampard, 44, was fired from his previous job as Chelsea manager in January 2021 but he claims he is not thinking about his future.

"I never seek reassurances; my job is to focus day to day, game to game," he told a press conference on the eve of their FA Cup third round clash with Manchester United.

"I came here nearly a year ago and my honest feeling was we were going in the direction of relegation.

"Evertonians have such passion for this club and we managed to have an incredible time together.

"It is going to be a tough journey; surviving a relegation battle is all well and good but it is a process. I'm not silly, we need results."

'Competition of pride'

The Everton fans have shown their dissatisfaction and Lampard acknowledges it is up to him and the team to bring them back on side.

"We can only control what we can control so we want to perform well, with a good work ethic and passion," he said.

"That ignites the fans and that is our responsibility. It is on us to bring them with us and stand up to play for Everton."

As part of the process of turning things around Lampard is hopeful of bringing in some new faces in the January transfer window -- although the board has been heavily criticised by fans for their acquisitions over the past few years.

"We are looking at both loans and permanent deals." he said.

"All things are on the table... It is not an easy window but we will try because we need it."

Many thought Lampard would be fired on Wednesday.

However, the board may have decided to see how Everton fare in their next two matches.

They face United in Friday's FA Cup clash and then the crucial league match on Saturday week at home to bottom club Southampton.

Lampard says they will not be taking the FA Cup lightly.

"The FA Cup is a competition of pride for Everton in its history and for me in my history," said Lampard, who won it four times as a player with Chelsea.

"I give it the same importance. It's a different competition but on the back of the feeling after Brighton, whether it was three points or next round in the FA Cup on the cards, we have to approach it in exactly the same way."

The omens for Lampard's future at Goodison Park are far from encouraging given owner Farhad Moshiri has sacked five managers in almost seven years.

Lampard has a worse record than all those predecessors -- Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce, Marco Silva and, most recently, Rafael Benitez -- averaging just 0.97 points per game.

He has won nine and lost 19 of the 36 Premier League matches for which he has been in charge since taking over last January.

