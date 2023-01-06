Harlequins' Evans joins England as attack coach for Six Nations

England attack role: Harlequins coach Nick Evans pictured in his playing days as a fly-half for the London club

London (AFP) – Harlequins coach Nick Evans will join England as an attack coach for the upcoming 2023 Six Nations Championship, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) announced on Friday.

The tournament will be England's first under head coach Steve Borthwick, who recently replaced the sacked Eddie Jones.

But while ex-England captain Borthwick is set to lead England at this year's World Cup in France after being appointed on a five-year deal, former New Zealand fly-half Evans' appointment is just for the Six Nations, which starts next month.

"I am delighted that Nick is joining our team ahead of the Six Nations," said Borthwick in a RFU statement. "Nick brings with him a wealth of different experiences as a player and coach, which will be incredibly valuable to the growth of our team."

Borthwick, a 43-year-old former lock, added: "I know that Nick understands the pride and responsibility that comes with representing your country."

England's governing RFU refused to confirm Friday if Martin Gleeson, an attack coach under Jones, was still on the payroll.

Earlier this week, Matt Proudfoot left his role as forwards coach, with Brett Hodgson and Danny Kerry also exiting England's backroom staff ahead of the team's Six Nations opener at home to Scotland on February 4.

Borthwick took over in December when England's governing RFU ditched Jones after the veteran Australian coach presided over the national side's worst year since 2008.

Evans, who appeared in 16 Tests for the All Blacks, is widely credited with developing the career of Quins and England stand-off Marcus Smith.

The 42-year-old Evans played in more than 200 matches for Harlequins and helped the London club win the European Challenge Cup in 2011 and the English Premiership title the following year.

He moved into coaching in 2017, becoming Quins' attack coach, helping the club win the Premiership in 2021 with dashing, free-flowing rugby.

Harlequins, in a separate statement, said Friday that with off weeks of the Six Nations falling on the weekends of club matches, Evans would return part-time during the Championship ahead of Premiership fixtures against Gloucester and Exeter.

