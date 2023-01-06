Norwich confirm Wagner as new head coach

London (AFP) – English Championship club Norwich announced the appointment of former Huddersfield boss David Wagner as their new head coach on Friday.

Advertising Read more

The 51-year-old succeeds Dean Smith, who was sacked on December 27 after a run of just three wins in 13 matches in England's second tier, and will take charge for this weekend's FA Cup third-round tie against Blackburn.

Norwich are currently 11th in the Championship but are just three points off the play-off places.

"This is a very special and proud moment for me," Wagner told the club's website. "To be here, back in England, as the head coach of Norwich City is a huge honour."

He added: "This is a new challenge for us all. Will it be easy? No. We have to leave what has happened in the past behind. If we want success, we have to be together. Together as a group of players, backroom staff and supporters."

Wagner, who was born in Germany but played for the United States, will link up again with Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber, with whom he worked at Huddersfield.

The German took Huddersfield into the Premier League in 2017 before leaving the Terriers in January 2019 and has since manged Schalke and Swiss Super League side Young Boys.

© 2023 AFP