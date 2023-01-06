Tatum's triple-double leads Celtics past Mavs

Boston's Jayson Tatum celebrates with teammates Marcus Smart and Sam Hauser after the Celtics' 124-95 NBA victory over the Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles (AFP) – The Boston Celtics broke out of their funk on Thursday as Jayson Tatum's 29-point triple-double propelled them to a 124-95 victory over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Advertising Read more

The Celtics boast the best record in the NBA, but they'd dropped two straight coming into the contest in Dallas and knew things needed to change.

"It was a tough one the other day," Tatum said in an on-court post-game interview of the Celtics' loss to the lowly Thunder in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

"We lost two in a row, but we had a responsibility just to respond, to play better. That last two games hasn't defined our season. We're one of the best teams and we just had to come out and play like it and get back to playing like we know how."

Tatum connected on just eight of 22 shots from the field, but he added 14 rebounds and 10 assists in just his second career triple-double.

Jaylen Brown scored 19 points for the Celtics, who ended the Mavericks' seven-game winning streak.

Tatum said the Celtics defensive strategy on Doncic was to "just try and make it tough for him.

"He's obviously a hell of a player that can get any shot he wants."

Doncic, who had averaged a stunning 46.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10 assists over the prior five games, scored 23 and sat out the entire fourth quarter after the Celtics took a 24-point lead into the final period.

The Slovenian star, who appeared to be hindered by a sore left ankle, made seven of his 23 attempts from the field and missed all six of his three-point attempts.

Despite the defeat the Mavs remained in fourth place in the West.

The Memphis Grizzlies kept the pressure on the Denver Nuggets atop the West with a 123-115 victory over the Magic in Orlando.

Ja Morant scored 32 points and Jaren Jackson added 31 for the Grizzlies, who led by as many as 25 points midway through the third quarter.

A late push by the Magic wasn't enough, despite 30 points from Orlando's number one draft pick Paolo Banchero.

The victory briefly moved the Grizzlies past the Nuggets, who were hosting the Los Angeles Clippers later Thursday.

In Houston, Finland's Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 49 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 131-114 victory over the Rockets.

Utah snapped a five-game skid to remain in 10th place in the West.

© 2023 AFP