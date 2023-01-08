Live: Bolsonaro supporters storm in Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court, Presidential Palace

Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro look inside Brazil's Congress while protesting agains President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Brasilia, Brazil, December 8, 2023.

Hundreds of supporters of far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed into Brazil’s Congress on Sunday one week after President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration. According to local media, large numbers of protesters managed to invade the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, the Supreme Court and the Presidential Palace. Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage of the events.

Advertising Read more

According to Brazil's CNN, far-right supporters, who have been demanding for a military coup since Jair Bolsonaro lost the country's presidential election, managed to storm into the Presidential Palace, the Senate, the Chamber of Deputies, as well as the Supreme Court.

The area around the parliament building in Brasilia had been cordoned off by authorities, but ex-president Jair Bolsonaro backers who refuse to accept leftist Lula's election victory broke through, marched up ramps and gathered on a roof of the modernist building.

Freshly elected president Lula is not currently in Brasilia, according to Brazil's daily Folha de São Paulo. He is visiting the city of Araraquara, after deadly storms hit the city in the southern state of São Paulo.

Ex-president Jair Bolsonaro is actually in the United States, where he travelled few days before the intronisation cerimony of Lula's presidency.

(This story is being continuously updated)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe